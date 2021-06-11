Two men charged in St James drug bust

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the Area One Narcotics Division have charged 34-year-old Timothy James and 23-year-old Brandon Daley, both of Bogue Village, St James, under the Dangerous Drugs Act following the seizure of ganja plants on Atlantis Crescent in Bogue Village, St James on Wednesday, June 9.

The men are charged with illegal possession of ganja, cultivating ganja and dealing in ganja.

Reports are that between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted at a two- bedroom house occupied by the men.

A quantity of ganja was seized and a total of 241 ganja plants were seen growing in the backyard and inside a bedroom in pots. The drugs have an estimated street value of $964,000.

The men are scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, June 30.