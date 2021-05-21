Two men charged in connection with Seaview Gardens shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St Andrew South police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a January 7 shooting incident in Seaview Gardens, Kingston.

The men, who are both from Phase 1 in Seaview Gardens, have been identified as 23-year-old construction worker, Rushane Wedderburn, otherwise called 'Frass', and 28-year-old carpenter, Patrick James, otherwise called 'Jim Bones'.

They have been charged with shooting with intent, the police said.

The police said Wedderburn and James were allegedly two of three armed men who pounced upon the complainant and opened gunfire at him. The complainant reportedly ran and managed to escape unharmed.

The police said Wedderburn and James were subsequently arrested and charged after an interview.