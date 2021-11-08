Two men charged with murder of four people in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Two men have been charged with four counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm following the shooting death of four people at their home on Sunday, September 12.

Charged are 24-year-old Clifton Wilson, otherwise called “Cuz Bouy”, labourer, and 30-year-old Dane Anderson, otherwise called “Great Man” both of Cherry Tree Lane, Four Paths in Clarendon.

Reports from the Four Paths Police are that about 12:10 am all four people and four children were at a family house when Wilson and Anderson, who were in the company of other men, all armed with guns, allegedly went to the premises where they fatally shot four people.

The victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday, October 25 Wilson and Anderson were positively identified by a witness at a Video Identification Unit and subsequently charged.