Two men dead after shootout with police in St Mary

Two men dead after shootout with police in St MaryFriday, November 26, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica - Two men were killed in a confrontation with the police along the Agualta Vale main road in St Mary on Friday morning.
The men have only been identified by their aliases 'Jimmy Lee' and 'Reds'.
Preliminary reports are that sometime after 2 am, the two men were travelling in a car on the Agualta Vale main road just outside Annotto Bay when they were signalled by the police to stop.
The driver did not comply with those instructions and sped off.
The police gave chase and persons in the vehicle fired at them, resulting in lawmen taking evasive action and returning fire.
When the shooting subsided, the police found two men inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was notified of the incident.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy