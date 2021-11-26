Two men dead after shootout with police in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica - Two men were killed in a confrontation with the police along the Agualta Vale main road in St Mary on Friday morning.

The men have only been identified by their aliases 'Jimmy Lee' and 'Reds'.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 2 am, the two men were travelling in a car on the Agualta Vale main road just outside Annotto Bay when they were signalled by the police to stop.

The driver did not comply with those instructions and sped off.

The police gave chase and persons in the vehicle fired at them, resulting in lawmen taking evasive action and returning fire.

When the shooting subsided, the police found two men inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was notified of the incident.