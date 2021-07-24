Two men die in separate motor vehicle crashes in St Mary

Two men die in separate motor vehicle crashes in St MarySaturday, July 24, 2021
ST MARY, Jamaica – Two men were killed in separate motor vehicle crashes in St Mary on Friday.
The deceased are 52-year-old Phillip Clunis, a taxi operator of School Street, Port Maria, and Michael Harris, a mason of Jack's River, both in St Mary.
In the first incident, the Port Maria police reported that about 7:10 am, Clunis was driving his Toyota Probox motor car along the Little Bay main road in the parish, when he was allegedly distracted by an object that had fallen in his motorcar.
He allegedly swerved to the right and collided into a motor truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.
Five persons were taken to hospital, where Clunis was pronounced dead.
The other four persons were admitted in serious but stable condition, the police reported.
The second incident occurred on the Heywood Hall main road about 7:20 am on Friday when the driver of a green Honda Civic motorcar, in which Harris was one of three passengers, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided in a coconut tree.
The four injured persons were taken to the hospital, where Harris was pronounced dead and the other persons treated and released.
Police investigations are ongoing into the incident.
