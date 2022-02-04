Two men gunned down in Seaview Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The police are keeping an eye on Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 after two men were shot and killed by gunmen in the area on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Raymond Brown, otherwise called 'Puss Man', of Windsor Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and 30-year-old Leon Morgan, otherwise called 'Lee', of Verene Avenue, Kingston 10.

Police report that at about 9:35 pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Brown was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sometime later, Morgan was also found suffering from bullet wounds in the community and was assisted to the hospital where he died.

Investigations are ongoing.