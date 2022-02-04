Two men gunned down in Seaview Gardens

Two men gunned down in Seaview GardensFriday, February 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The police are keeping an eye on Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 after two men were shot and killed by gunmen in the area on Thursday night.
The deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Raymond Brown, otherwise called 'Puss Man', of Windsor Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and 30-year-old Leon Morgan, otherwise called 'Lee', of Verene Avenue, Kingston 10.
Police report that at about 9:35 pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community and alerted the police.
On their arrival, Brown was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sometime later, Morgan was also found suffering from bullet wounds in the community and was assisted to the hospital where he died.
Investigations are ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy