Two men hospitalised after separate hit-and-run incidents in St Mary

Two men hospitalised after separate hit-and-run incidents in St MaryThursday, October 21, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica— Police investigators in St Mary are searching for two drivers involved in two separate hit-and-run incidents in the parish on Wednesday night, which left two men hospitalised.
In the first incident, a man was walking along the Stewart Town main road about 7:00 pm, when he was hit by a motor vehicle. The driver did not stop.
The wounded man was assisted to hospital.
In the other incident, a man was driving his motorcycle on the Richmond main road in the parish, when he was hit by a motor vehicle sometime after 8:00 pm.
The injured man was taken to the neighbouring Port Maria Hospital for treatment.
