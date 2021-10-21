Two men hospitalised after separate hit-and-run incidents in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica— Police investigators in St Mary are searching for two drivers involved in two separate hit-and-run incidents in the parish on Wednesday night, which left two men hospitalised.

In the first incident, a man was walking along the Stewart Town main road about 7:00 pm, when he was hit by a motor vehicle. The driver did not stop.

The wounded man was assisted to hospital.

In the other incident, a man was driving his motorcycle on the Richmond main road in the parish, when he was hit by a motor vehicle sometime after 8:00 pm.

The injured man was taken to the neighbouring Port Maria Hospital for treatment.