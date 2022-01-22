Two men in custody after man's body dumped on Edward Seaga Highway

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Two men are in police custody after they were arrested in connection to a body that was dumped on a section of the Edward Seaga Highway on Friday night.

The suspects are said to be ages 21 and 35. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that about 10:15 pm, Jamaica Defence Force personnel were alerted by a motorist that a man was thrown from a vehicle on the highway.

Acting on that information, the JDF officers intercepted a silver Nissan motor car with the two men on board.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a firearm, while blood was seen in a section of the vehicle.

The men were subsequently detained for questioning.

Further checks by the JDF officers led to the discovery of the body of an unidentified male along the roadway. The body was taken to the morgue.

Investigations are ongoing.