Two men killed in Manchester crash identified

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – The two men who were killed in a motor vehicle crash on the Gutters main road near the Manchester/ St Elizabeth border on Tuesday have been identified.

Police named the deceased as 21-year-old Nevardo Brown and 25-year-old Omar Hewitt.

Police reports are that shortly before 10:00 am, the men were aboard a motorcycle travelling westerly from Mandeville when the driver of a Toyota Mark X which was heading in the opposite direction overtook a bus and collided with the motorcycle.

The men were flung from the motorcycle on impact. They were taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

A police source said the driver of the motor car later turned himself in.

Kasey Williams