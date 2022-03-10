Two men killed in Maxfield Avenue area

Two men killed in Maxfield Avenue areaThursday, March 10, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Crime scene detectives are now probing a double murder on Gordon Lane off Maxfield Avenue in Kingston.
Police sources say they heard loud explosions which sounded like gunshots.
Upon investigating, the law men discovered the bodies of two males who are yet to be identified.
Kingston Western police are investigating
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy