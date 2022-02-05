Two men killed in early morning gun attack at Coronation Market

Two men killed in early morning gun attack at Coronation MarketSaturday, February 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The busy Coronation Market in downtown Kingston was the scene of a double murder early on Saturday morning.
The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old shopkeeer Carlton Armstrong of Bond Street, Kingston 14, and 21-year-old Arnaldo Turner of Freeman's Hall in Albert Town, Trelawny.
Preliminary reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the men were shot dead by armed men in the market about 12:30 am. They were later pronounced dead at hospital.
Police, however, have sought to assure that despite the double murder, persons can conduct their regular shopping activities at the market.
Law enforcers are maintaining a presence in the area, as they continue to probe the murders.
A motive for the killing has so far not been established.
