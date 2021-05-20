Two men killed in separate shootouts with police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it is investing two separate fatal shooting incidents involving the police on Monday in the Corporate Area.

In the first incident, two police officers responded to a burglary report at the Johnson's Gas Station at Red Hills Square in St Andrew about 3:00am.

On arrival of the police, two men reportedly ran from the building and exchanged gunfire with the police officers.

“The men ran across the road and jumped over a nearby perimeter wall. One of the men was seen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” INDECOM said in a statement. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old, Shaquille Simpson.

No firearm was reported as retrieved at the incident scene.

The second shooting took place about 6:00 am in Bellrock, Kingston 11.

The police reported that a team of officers was on patrol in the community when they observed two men, one of whom had a firearm.

“The men ran in an attempt to elude the police. During the chase of the men, one man was confronted and fired at the police. The officers discharged their weapons and the man was shot,” said INDECOM.

He too was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Ryan Nicholson.

It is further reported that a silver Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene.

INDECOM said its forensic team alongside officers from Jamaica Constabulary Force's Scenes of Crime unit processed the two incident scenes.

The weapons of the concerned officers as well as the recovered firearm were seized, photographed, boxed and sealed for testing at the Government Forensic Laboratory. All concerned officers were served Section 21 notices to furnish statements and attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed this week.