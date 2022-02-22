Two men presumed dead in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two men are presumed dead following a crash on the Gutters main road near the Manchester / St Elizabeth border on Tuesday morning.

Police reports are that shortly before 10:00 am, the men were aboard a motorcycle travelling westerly from Mandeville when the driver of a Toyota Mark X, which was heading in the opposite direction, overtook a bus and collided with the motorcycle.

The men were flung from the motorcycle on impact.

A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that the driver of the motorcar has since turned himself in.

Investigations are ongoing.

Kasey Williams