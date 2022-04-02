Two men shot dead in Westmoreland bar

Two men shot dead in Westmoreland barSaturday, April 02, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – The police are now probing a double murder in Egypt Gardens, Westmoreland, Saturday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Jemario Fenton and Henry Thompson.
Reports are that both men were at a bar when they were shot.
They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Kimberley Peddie
