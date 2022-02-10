Two missing wards of the state found, shopkeeper arrested for harbouring minors

Two missing wards of the state found, shopkeeper arrested for harbouring minorsThursday, February 10, 2022
|
Two wards of the state who escaped from a group home were later found by lawmen in Granville, St James on Wednesday.
A 39-year-old shopkeeper who was found in the company of the juveniles has since been charged with harbouring a child on a fit person order. He is 39-year-old Prince McKenzie.
Police resources were activated shortly after 9:00 p.m. when they received information from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) that two wards of the state were at a location in St James.
Intelligence gathered led the operations team to a board shop in the community about 9:30 p.m., where the girls were found in the company of a male adult.
The girls were taken into safe custody and will be placed before the Family Court.
Investigations are ongoing.
