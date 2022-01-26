Two more guns seized in Stadium East police operation

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Two more firearms were seized by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Wednesday during an operation at Stadium East in St Andrew.

According to the police an AK-47 and a Remington shotgun were included in the find, which now brings the total of guns seized to 10.

The operation, which is being carried out by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC), Specialized Operations, the Canine Division and the Jamaica Defence Force, began on Sunday, January 23.

This police operation follows the seizure of 20 illegal handguns in St James, less than a week ago, on Friday, January 21.

