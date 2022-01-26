Two more guns seized in Stadium East police operation

Two more guns seized in Stadium East police operationWednesday, January 26, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Two more firearms were seized by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Wednesday during an operation at Stadium East in St Andrew.
According to the police an AK-47 and a Remington shotgun were included in the find, which now brings the total of guns seized to 10.
The operation, which is being carried out by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC), Specialized Operations, the Canine Division and the Jamaica Defence Force, began on Sunday, January 23.
Read: WATCH: AK-47, Uzi among weapons found at Stadium East
READ: WATCH: Stadium East search nets five more guns
This police operation follows the seizure of 20 illegal handguns in St James, less than a week ago, on Friday, January 21.
Read: Two held as police probe guns find in MoBay
