Two pedestrians mowed down in separate incidents on the north coast

Two pedestrians mowed down in separate incidents on the north coastFriday, December 31, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— Two pedestrians died after they were mowed down by motorists in separate incidents in St Ann and Trelawny on Wednesday.
The deceased are 74-year-old Cebert Ward, a chef of Windsor in St Ann, and a woman identified only as 'Miss Evans'.
Police reported that Ward was allegedly crossing the AG Byfield main road in St Ann's Bay about 7:30 pm when he was hit by a Mazda motor car.
He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the motor car was interviewed by the police at the scene and warned for prosecution.
In the second incident on Wednesday night, Evans was reportedly crossing the Salt Marsh main road in Trelawny when she was hit by a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car.
She reportedly died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was interviewed at the scene by the police and was subsequently warned for prosecution.
Meanwhile, the police are appealing to anyone with information in locating the family members of Evans to contact them at 876-954-3271.
