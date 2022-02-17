Two shot, one fatally in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man is dead, while another has been rushed to hospital, following a shooting incident in an area known as “Texas” in Greenvale on the outskirts of Mandeville on Thursday.

Preliminary reports are that about 6:00 pm, gunmen opened fire on people in a bar in the community.



Sources say the dead man is believed to have been the target of the attack.



Police investigators are now on the scene.



Kasey Williams