Two shot, one fatally in Manchester

Two shot, one fatally in ManchesterThursday, February 17, 2022
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man is dead, while another has been rushed to hospital, following a shooting incident in an area known as “Texas” in Greenvale on the outskirts of Mandeville on Thursday.
Preliminary reports are that about 6:00 pm, gunmen opened fire on people in a bar in the community.
Sources say the dead man is believed to have been the target of the attack.
Police investigators are now on the scene.
Kasey Williams
