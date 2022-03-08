Two shot and injured at mineral spa

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Two shop operators have been hospitalised after being shot during an incident at the Salt River Mineral Spa in Clarendon Monday night.

According to the police the couple, who operate a shop at the popular attraction in Southern Clarendon, were at their place of business about 7:30 pm when a masked, armed man attacked.

They were shot in their lower body, after which they were transported to hospital and admitted in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident may have stemmed from a previous dispute with another shop owner at the facility.