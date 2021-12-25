Two shot and injured in separate police shootings on Christmas Eve

Two shot and injured in separate police shootings on Christmas EveSaturday, December 25, 2021
Two men were shot and injured in two separate Christmas Eve police shooting incidents in Red Hills, St Andrew, and Linstead, St Catherine.
In the first incident in Gutsman district in Red Hills, police say a man was shot and injured about 9:30 pm, when he was confronted by lawmen and a shootout ensued. During the shootout, police say, the man, who is now admitted to hospital, was shot and injured. A Taurus 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was seized.
In the later incident which occurred about 10 pm, the Linstead police shot and injured a man who was having a confrontation with another man in the town centre. Police said the injured man was in the process of attacking another man with a machete when lawmen intervened. During the intervention, the armed man was shot and injured. He was taken to hospital where he was also admitted.
Police have confirmed that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing both incidents.
-David Dunkley
