Two shot dead in Linstead, days apart

Two shot dead in Linstead, days apartTuesday, September 21, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives in Linstead, St Catherine, are grappling with another upsurge in gun violence, with two men being the latest victims.
They were cut down, within the space of less than a week, in separate attacks which transpired within walking distance from Linstead town centre.
In the latter incident, which took place at Lake Meadows after nightfall on Monday, a man, whom police have not yet identified by name, was shot multiple times.
"Reports are that, about 8:30 pm, residents called the Linstead police and reported that they heard explosions in the area, and subsequently saw the now deceased jumping a fence into a yard. When the police arrived, the now deceased was found lying face-down in the yard with gunshot wounds to the upper body," said a police report.
Detectives theorise that the man drove a Mitsubishi L200 pickup to the scene, as the vehicle was found parked nearby.
That gun attack took place four days after Linstead was rocked by another deadly shooting, which happened on a playing field beside the Linstead Primary School.
The victim was 21-year-old Asshi Johnson, otherwise called 'Ashie', from Rosemount district in Linstead.
Elaborating on his demise, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: "Reports are that, about 1:56 pm [on September 16], Johnson was on his way home when he was attacked by armed men who shot him several times. Residents heard explosions and summoned the police. On the arrival of the police, Johnson was seen lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”
The JCF is urging anyone with information about the shootings to call the Linstead Police Station at (876) 985-9070, police 119 emergency number, or any police station.
