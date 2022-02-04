Two stabbed to death in Portmore, man in custody

Two stabbed to death in Portmore, man in custodyFriday, February 04, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Police are currently at the scene of a double murder in Portmore, St Catherine. It is understood that two people have been stabbed to death.
Details of the incident are still sketchy, but commanding officer for the St Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, has confirmed the incident.
SSP Philips says the alleged killer has been taken into police custody. He said the accused seems to have some mental issues.
Late last year, there was a stand-off between police and a licensed firearm holder in the same division.
A man, who was reportedly suffering from depression locked himself in his house and threatened to kill himself and his daughter if the police came in.
A policeman was injured in the incident. The man was eventually subdued by cops.
READ: WATCH: Standoff between cops and gunman in Portmore
