Two state of the art early childhood institutions for North West Clarendon - Henriques

Two state of the art early childhood institutions for North West Clarendon - HenriquesSaturday, October 30, 2021
Two new state of the art early childhood institutions have been constructed in conjunction with the CHASE Fund, in the Clarendon North Western constituency of Phillip Henriques.
The first term Member of Parliament said one of the facilities is attached to the Kilsyth Primary School in the Frankfield division of the constituency, while the other is sited at the Victoria Primary school in the Thompson Town division.
“Both schools are now 90 per cent complete and are built to the Early Childhood Commission's standards and will receive full certification once operational,” Henriques said. He was making his first contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Henriques described the general state of the 29 schools in his constituency – six high schools and 23 primary schools - the most of any of the 63 constituencies - as being in need of better infrastructure.
“This is the first time in well over 10 years that such significant investments have been made in this constituency in the area of education,” he said.
Henriques also noted that the Edwin Allen High School has benefitted from the addition of six new classrooms as well as a new dormitory for the girls' track team to house 80 student athletes.
