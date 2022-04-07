CHAMPS 2022: Two stay on course for Girls' sprint double

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Two of the four gold medallists from the Girls' 100m final on Wednesday stayed on course for the sprint double after advancing to the semi-finals on Thursday's third day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.

Edwin Allen's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge in Class 3 and Natrece East of Wolmers Girls in Class 4 made progress in the 200m on Thursday morning, while silver medallists Brianna Lyston and Alana Reid of Hydel High in Class 1 and Class 2 respectively also advanced.

Edwin Allen's Tina Clayton, who won the Class one 100m, and Hydel High's Kerrica Hill, who won in Class 2, were not entered in the 200m event.



Edwin Allen's Terrelonge, who is hoping to repeat her double from Class 4 last year, won her first-round heat in 25.01 seconds (-1.7m/s), while Lacovia High's Sabrina Dockery, who is also in the 400m final, ran 24.81 seconds (-1.3m/s) to lead the qualifiers.

Holmwood Technical's Abrina Wright, who was seventh in the 100m Wednesday, ran 24.88 seconds (-3.9m/s), while Hydel's Jody-Ann Daley clocked 25.34 seconds (-1.7m/s).

Wolmers' East won her first-round race by a wide margin, running 25.51 seconds (-3.5m/s) while Kimberly Wright of Immaculate Conception, who was sixth in the 10m final, won her heat in 25.63 seconds (-2.3m/s).

Excelsior's Janelia Williams, who was the bronze medal winner in the 100m, is also through after running 25.81 seconds (-2.5m/s).

Kedoya Lindo of Immaculate who was fourth in the 100m, is also through with 25.86 seconds (-2.9m/s), as well as Edwin Allen's Moesha Gayle - 25.88 seconds (-1.4m/s) and St Jago's Adora Campbell - 26.02 seconds (-0.9m/s).

Lyston, who ran 22.66 seconds in the 200m at the CARIFTA Trials last month, ran an easy looking 24.21 seconds (-4.7m/s) to win her heat, while the Edwin Allen High pair of Brandy Hall and Bethany Bridge, both finalists last year, also made easy progress.

Hall ran 24.79 seconds (-1.9m/s) and Bridge clocked 24.15 seconds (-2.6m/s) to win their heats.

Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly (23.87s) (-2.6m/s), Clarendon College's Dejanae Oakley (24.44s( (-4.7m/s), both of who are also through to the 400m final, also made progress.

In Class 2, Hydel's Reid and Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard (24.89s) (-3.9m/s), who who the bronze in the 100m on Wednesday, are among the semi-finalists along with Wolmers Girls' Mickayla Gardener (24.84 seconds) (-2.3m/s) and Immaculate's Mickaila Haisle (24.80 seconds) (-0.4m/s).

