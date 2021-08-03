Two suspected robbers arrested in Shady Grove, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two suspected robbers were arrested in Shady Grove, St Catherine today when they opened gunfire at the police after their vehicle was intercepted in the parish.

The police said the men reportedly robbed individuals in the Ewarton area and were travelling along the Shady Grove main road in a Nissan Tiida motorcar when the vehicle was intercepted.

It is alleged that the men tried to escape, but the vehicle crashed and, in an attempt to elude the cops, they opened gunfire at the police and fled into the surrounding area.

The incident happened about 7:50 am.

The police said the area was then searched and two men — suspected to be among the robbers — were caught.

One of the men reportedly had gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was admitted under police guard.