Two suspects held, firearm seized in Bamboo double murder probe

Two suspects held, firearm seized in Bamboo double murder probeMonday, January 31, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— Police have taken two suspects into custody and seized an illegal firearm in connection with last Thursday's gruesome double murder in Bamboo, St Ann.
Three men were shot, two fatally, when a gunman entered a bar in the normally-quiet community, and opened gunfire.
One of the deceased was identified as 35-year-old carpenter, Quelando Facey, of Thatchfield district in Philadelphia, Browns Town in the parish. The other man is known only as Andre, otherwise called 'Bread', from Lillyfield in Bamboo.
Commanding officer for St Ann, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that swift investigations into the incident led to the capture of the two men.
“A motive has not yet been established, but we have the two in custody pending interrogation,” SSP Powell said,
The St Ann's Bay police had reported that shortly after 9:00 pm, the men were among patrons at the bar when a gunman entered and opened gunfire before fleeing.
Following the shooting, three men were found suffering from bullet wounds.
They were rushed to hospital where Facey and the man known as Andre were pronounced dead. The other man was admitted.
