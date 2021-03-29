Two teen wards of the State missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Two teen girls who are wards of the State from Strathmore Gardens Home, Spanish Town, St Catherine, have been reported missing.



An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shari Joe Daley, who has been missing since Tuesday, March 16.



She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.



Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:45 pm, Shari was last seen at the facility wearing a pink shirt and burgundy pants. She has not been heard from since.



An Ananda Alert has also been activated for 14-year-old Tianna Melbourne, who has also been missing since Tuesday, March 16.



She is of brown complexion and slim build.



Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:45 pm, Tianna was last seen at the facility wearing a red dress. She has not been heard from since.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tianna Melbourne or Shari Joe Daley is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.



