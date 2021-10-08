Two teenagers charged with illegal possession of firearm in St James

Two teenagers charged with illegal possession of firearm in St JamesFriday, October 08, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Two female teenagers have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds at a premises on Crawford Street, Mount Salem in St James on Wednesday.
Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 4:50pm, a police team executed a search warrant at the location, where the firearm was found wrapped in a white merino and placed in a transparent bag.
Investigation continues.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy