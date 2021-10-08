Two teenagers charged with illegal possession of firearm in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Two female teenagers have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds at a premises on Crawford Street, Mount Salem in St James on Wednesday.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 4:50pm, a police team executed a search warrant at the location, where the firearm was found wrapped in a white merino and placed in a transparent bag.

Investigation continues.