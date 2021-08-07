Two teens killed in Independence Day crash in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Two teenagers were yesterday killed following a crash involving a motorcycle and motor vehicle in the Bull Savannah area.

Police confirmed that the teens (both males) were aboard the motorcycle when the crash occurred.

A source told OBSERVER ONLINE that the crash happened shortly before 1:00 pm.

The police are yet to release the names of the deceased.

Further reports suggest that they are students of BB Coke and St Vincent Strambi Catholic High schools, both in St Elizabeth.

