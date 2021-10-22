Two wards of St Andrew Parish Church Home missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The police have activated an Ananda Alert for two teenage wards of the St Andrew Parish Church Home.

They are 15-year-old, Reanna Dawson, and Kadeen Newman, also 15-years-old. Both girls have been missing since Friday, October 15.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that the girls were last seen in the Half-Way-Tree area about 11:30 pm. Dawson was dressed in a floral blouse and a denim skirt while Newman was wearing a pink dress and a pair of pink slippers.

According to the police, Dawson is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet 5 inches tall while Newman is of dark complexion, stout build and about 4 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dawson and/or Newman is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184-5, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, another Ananda Alert has been activated in the parish of St Catherine for 14-year-old Georgette Scott, otherwise called, 'Jada', of Windsor Road in Spanish Town. Scott was last seen on Thursday.

According to the Spanish Town Police, she is of dark complexion, stout build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall. Reports are that about 1:50 pm, Scott was last seen at home wearing a red blouse and checkered pants.

Anyone knowing Scott's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.