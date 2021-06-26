Two women among four arrested after firearm found in vehicle

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Four people including two women were taken into police custody after officers found a loaded Taurus .38 revolver in a car on the Bustamante Highway, Longville Park in Clarendon on Friday, June 25.

Reports are that about 10:50 am, lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car with two men and two women aboard to stop.

The driver complied, and the vehicle and its passengers were searched. The illegal firearm was found behind the front passenger seat, the police said.

They were subsequently taken into custody but their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.