Two women among four arrested after firearm found in vehicle

Two women among four arrested after firearm found in vehicleSaturday, June 26, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Four people including two women were taken into police custody after officers found a loaded Taurus .38 revolver in a car on the Bustamante Highway, Longville Park in Clarendon on Friday, June 25.
Reports are that about 10:50 am, lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car with two men and two women aboard to stop.
The driver complied, and the vehicle and its passengers were searched. The illegal firearm was found behind the front passenger seat, the police said.
They were subsequently taken into custody but their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy