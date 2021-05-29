Two women among six arrested for ganja

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two women were among six arrested when the Narcotics Police uncovered a major ganja-growing operation in Spring Farm Boulevard, St James on Thursday, May 27.

The identities of those arrested are being withheld pending further investigation.

The police said the 12-hour-long operation began about 2:30 pm as detectives reportedly executed a search warrant at the premises, where potted ganja plants were discovered.

The police said that during the search, they found a hydroelectric greenhouse inside the home, approximately 40 vials containing hash oil (a by-product of ganja) and “loose ganja” was also discovered in buckets and bags.

Approximately 450 pounds of ganja was seized but the estimated value of the drug is still being determined, as investigators explained that by-products of ganja—such as hash-oil—tend to have a much higher street value than ganja in its raw state.