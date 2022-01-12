Two women shot dead in Westmoreland

Two women shot dead in WestmorelandWednesday, January 12, 2022
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A well-known business woman and her customer were shot dead in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, this afternoon in what is believed to have been an attempted robbery.
According to the police report, killed are 45-year-old Sophia Brown and 58-year-old farmer and domestic helper, Bernie Lewis. Both women are from Long Hill in Whitehouse.
Brown, who operates a grocery and wholesale, was at her shop when two men wearing hoodies entered, posing as customers. Brown went to assist when the men opened gunfire hitting her to her upper body and Lewis to the head.
The men left on foot. Two bullet casings were left at the scene. There are no reports of injuries to the other people in the shop.
- Kimberley Peddie
