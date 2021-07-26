U-Roy debuts on US Current Reggae Albums chart

Veteran toaster, the late 'Daddy' U-Roy makes his debut on a US album chart.

The 12-track posthumous release, Solid Gold, enters at number eight on the US Current Reggae Albums chart.

Information provided by sales tracker MRC Data revealed that the album sold 99 copies in its first week of release.

Solid Gold features collaborations with Jesse Royal, Shaggy, Tarrus Riley, Rygin King and Ziggy Marley among others.

In the meantime, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 81 weeks at the top of the streaming driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart with Legend.

Legend sold 3,245 in pure album sales with 11,892,900 in audio streams and 468,644 in video streams.

Read more about who's making moves on the Billboard Reggae Albums and US Current Reggae Albums chart in Inside The Charts, in Wednesday's edition of the Jamaica Observer.