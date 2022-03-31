U16 second-round spots up for grabs today

U16 second-round spots up for grabs todayThursday, March 31, 2022
|
PAUL A REID
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nine spots in the second round of the ISSA Rural Area Under-16 football competition will be up for grabs Thursday as the first round winds down with 18 games scheduled across all eight zones.
Seven of the 16 spots in the next round have already been accounted for with 18 teams still having a mathematical chance of taking the other spots, with two schools - Irwin High and Glenmuir High - seeking to join Garvey Maceo with perfect win records.
Irwin High and Frome Technical from Zone B, Christiana High and Manchester High from Zone D, Glenmuir High from Zone E, Garvey Maceo from Zone F and Charlemont High from Zone H are sure of their places in the next round.
Irwin High are currently second in Zone B on goal difference behind Frome Technical, who have already completed their schedule. A win over Petersfield High today would see them finishing with four wins from four starts and also winning the zone.
Glenmuir High have won both of their games played so far and lead Clarendon College, who are on four points. They will also be hoping to extend their winning run.
Clarendon College, meanwhile, would have to lose by at least four goals to be denied second place, as they are tied on four points with Central High.
Cornwall College and St James High are expected to take both spots from Zone A with games against Holland High and William Knibb respectively.
The key game will be at Martha Brae in Trelawny where William Knibb must beat joint leaders St James High to maintain their slender hopes after they were beaten by Cornwall College on Monday, ending their two games winning start.
Cornwall College, who hold a slender advantage, will play hosts to fourth-placed Holland High who are coming off their first win but are out of contention. A draw could be enough to see them through.
A draw for Zone C leaders St Elizabeth Technical against contenders Black River at home will be enough to see them through while Munro College will hope to use home-field advantage against Lacovia High who are out of contention.
Vere Technical, who are second in Zone F on six points, require just a point from their game against winless Kemps Hill to join Garvey Maceo. While in Zone G, a win for Seaforth against Titchfield would end their hopes.
Dinthill Technical, second to McGrath in Zone H, should be good enough to get a win over York Castle, losers of all four games, and progress to the next round.
Games today:
Zone A
Muschett High vs Cedric Titus — Muschett
Cornwall College vs Holland High — Cornwall
William Knibb vs St James High — William Knibb
Zone B
Petersfield High vs Irwin — Petersfield
Mannings School vs Rusea's — Mannings
Zone C
STETHS vs Black River — STETHS
BB Coke vs Maggotty — BB Coke
Munro College vs Lacovia — Munro
Zone D
Mile Gully vs Belair — Mile Gully
Alphansus Davis vs Holmwood Tech — Alphansus Davis
Manchester High vs Christiana — Manchester
Zone E
Glenmuir vs Clarendon College — Glenmuir
Zone F
Kemps Hill vs Vere Tech — Kemps Hill
Old Harbour vs Foga Road — Soya Beans field
Zone G
Seaforth vs Titchfield — Seaforth
Zone H
McGrath vs Ocho Rios — McGrath
Browns Town v Charlemont — Browns Town
Dinthill Tech vs York Castle — Dinthill
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy