U16 second-round spots up for grabs today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nine spots in the second round of the ISSA Rural Area Under-16 football competition will be up for grabs Thursday as the first round winds down with 18 games scheduled across all eight zones.

Seven of the 16 spots in the next round have already been accounted for with 18 teams still having a mathematical chance of taking the other spots, with two schools - Irwin High and Glenmuir High - seeking to join Garvey Maceo with perfect win records.

Irwin High and Frome Technical from Zone B, Christiana High and Manchester High from Zone D, Glenmuir High from Zone E, Garvey Maceo from Zone F and Charlemont High from Zone H are sure of their places in the next round.

Irwin High are currently second in Zone B on goal difference behind Frome Technical, who have already completed their schedule. A win over Petersfield High today would see them finishing with four wins from four starts and also winning the zone.

Glenmuir High have won both of their games played so far and lead Clarendon College, who are on four points. They will also be hoping to extend their winning run.

Clarendon College, meanwhile, would have to lose by at least four goals to be denied second place, as they are tied on four points with Central High.

Cornwall College and St James High are expected to take both spots from Zone A with games against Holland High and William Knibb respectively.

The key game will be at Martha Brae in Trelawny where William Knibb must beat joint leaders St James High to maintain their slender hopes after they were beaten by Cornwall College on Monday, ending their two games winning start.

Cornwall College, who hold a slender advantage, will play hosts to fourth-placed Holland High who are coming off their first win but are out of contention. A draw could be enough to see them through.

A draw for Zone C leaders St Elizabeth Technical against contenders Black River at home will be enough to see them through while Munro College will hope to use home-field advantage against Lacovia High who are out of contention.

Vere Technical, who are second in Zone F on six points, require just a point from their game against winless Kemps Hill to join Garvey Maceo. While in Zone G, a win for Seaforth against Titchfield would end their hopes.

Dinthill Technical, second to McGrath in Zone H, should be good enough to get a win over York Castle, losers of all four games, and progress to the next round.

Games today:

Zone A

Muschett High vs Cedric Titus — Muschett

Cornwall College vs Holland High — Cornwall

William Knibb vs St James High — William Knibb

Zone B

Petersfield High vs Irwin — Petersfield

Mannings School vs Rusea's — Mannings

Zone C

STETHS vs Black River — STETHS

BB Coke vs Maggotty — BB Coke

Munro College vs Lacovia — Munro

Zone D

Mile Gully vs Belair — Mile Gully

Alphansus Davis vs Holmwood Tech — Alphansus Davis

Manchester High vs Christiana — Manchester

Zone E

Glenmuir vs Clarendon College — Glenmuir

Zone F

Kemps Hill vs Vere Tech — Kemps Hill

Old Harbour vs Foga Road — Soya Beans field

Zone G

Seaforth vs Titchfield — Seaforth

Zone H

McGrath vs Ocho Rios — McGrath

Browns Town v Charlemont — Browns Town

Dinthill Tech vs York Castle — Dinthill