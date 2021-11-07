UB40 founding member Astro dies following short illness

Former member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro, has died aged 64.

Astro, who performed in the reggae-pop band for more than 30 years, died after a short illness, his current band confirmed.

"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken," said a statement on Ali Campbell and Astro's official Twitter account.

"The world will never be the same without him."

Astro joined UB40 in 1979 but left in 2013 and went on to perform with breakaway group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, which had played some concerts this year and was due to go on tour in 2022.

The original band broke through in the early 1980s with their unique take on British reggae and found success with hits like Red Red Wine and Can't Help Falling In Love.

A statement from the current UB40 line-up on Twitter said: "RIP Astro.

"We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family."

In total, UB40 have recorded 39 UK top 40 singles and 28 top 40 albums, with Astro singing lead vocals on the hit Rat In Mi Kitchen which reached number 12 in 1987.

Another of the band's founding members, Brian Travers, died of cancer in August at the age of 62.