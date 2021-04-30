UCASE, BITU serve claim for bargaining rights on China Harbour

UCASE, BITU serve claim for bargaining rights on China HarbourFriday, April 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) says that along with The Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), it has served a claim for bargaining rights on the management of China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), contractors on the Highway 2000 May Pen to Williamsfield leg on behalf of the workers engaged on the construction project.
In a letter dated April 26, 2021, addressed to Dangran Bi, China Harbor’s country manager in Jamaica, the unions have informed the company that the workers on the project have mandated them to represent them on all matters pertaining to their wages and working conditions.
The unions informed China Harbour that they are seeking the company’s cooperation in recognising the unions under the Labour Relations and Industrial Dispute Act of 1975, either by consent or allow the Ministry of Labour and Social security to conduct a poll among the workers.
Since the commencement of the project, the workers have staged demonstrations complaining that the terms and conditions (wages and benefits) are less favourable than what they received when the first leg of Highway 2000 was constructed under the management of the French contractor, Bouygues, the UCASE said.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Security was also copied on the letter, the unions said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy