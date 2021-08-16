UCASE, UC Rusal negotiations not going well, says trade union

UCASE, UC Rusal negotiations not going well, says trade unionMonday, August 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) says wage and fringe benefits negotiations with UC Rusal Alumina Jamaica Limited for a new Collective Labour Agreement are not going well.
Following five meetings at the local level and two meetings at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the union said the company has failed to make an offer to the workers on the union's 24-point claim.
The union had served a 24-point claim on the company on behalf of over 600 production workers at the UC Rusal's Ewarton, Port Esquivel, Kirkvine Works and Swallenburg locations in a letter dated September 9, 2020. This followed the staging of several protests by employees last year over the negotiations.
UC Rusal Alumina Jamaica Limited is a subsidiary of UC Rusal PLC limited with headquarters in Moscow, Russia and is the one of the largest processors of bauxite, alumina and aluminium and other metals.
The labour ministry has set another meeting for Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:00 am to continue the negotiations between the parties. President of UCASE, Vincent Morrison is leading the union's team in the negotiations.
Related stories:
More than 120 UC Rusal employees protest over wages
UC Rusal employees strike again
UCASE serves 14-day notice on UC Rusal Alumina
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy