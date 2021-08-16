UCASE, UC Rusal negotiations not going well, says trade union

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) says wage and fringe benefits negotiations with UC Rusal Alumina Jamaica Limited for a new Collective Labour Agreement are not going well.

Following five meetings at the local level and two meetings at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the union said the company has failed to make an offer to the workers on the union's 24-point claim.

The union had served a 24-point claim on the company on behalf of over 600 production workers at the UC Rusal's Ewarton, Port Esquivel, Kirkvine Works and Swallenburg locations in a letter dated September 9, 2020. This followed the staging of several protests by employees last year over the negotiations.

UC Rusal Alumina Jamaica Limited is a subsidiary of UC Rusal PLC limited with headquarters in Moscow, Russia and is the one of the largest processors of bauxite, alumina and aluminium and other metals.

The labour ministry has set another meeting for Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:00 am to continue the negotiations between the parties. President of UCASE, Vincent Morrison is leading the union's team in the negotiations.

