UDC to advance work on new Parliament building, major projects

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will advance work on a number of major projects in the new fiscal year.

As contained in the 2021/22 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, the entity will continue to work with architects, consultants and other stakeholders to complete schematic designs of the new Parliament Building structure.

“Consultancy and design works will also continue on the Government Campus development, which will be designed as a major recreational and civic area to feature a redeveloped National Heroes Park,” the document said.

Work will also progress on the rehabilitation of the Montego Bay Waterfront groynes, which is expected to retard shoreline erosion and preserve the natural coastal infrastructure.

Other projects include completion of the Closed Harbour Beach Park development in Montego Bay and ongoing preparation of a master plan to support the sustainable redevelopment of Port Royal and the Palisadoes, including surrounding offshore areas.

The plan will focus on maintaining the historic, environmental, cultural, and social fabric of the area whilst supporting increased tourism and economic value.