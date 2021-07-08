UEFA charges England for fans' laser pointing

UEFA charges England for fans' laser pointingThursday, July 08, 2021
|
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP)— UEFA on Wednesday charged England after a laser pointer was aimed at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in England's Euro 2020 semi-final win.
Photos in the British press showed the green light of a laser being pointed at Schmeichel's face just before Harry Kane's extra-time penalty.
Schmeichel saved the spot-kick but Kane scored from the rebound.
Some supporters at Wembley also booed during the Denmark national anthem.
European football's governing body on Thursday said it had charged England for "use of laser pointer", "disturbance caused during the national anthem" and "lighting of fireworks" by their fans.
Schmeichel saved Kane's penalty, but the England captain scored the rebound to give Gareth Southgate's men a 2-1 victory which sealed England a place in their first major tournament final for 55 years.
They will face Italy in Sunday's final at Wembley.
