UEFA delays final decision over Euro 2020 host cities until Friday

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AFP) – UEFA will announce the final decision over the host cities for this year's delayed Euro 2020 on Friday, with Munich, Bilbao and Dublin in danger of being dropped from the list if the trio cannot welcome spectators to stadiums.

On Monday, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said European football's governing body "postponed our final decision until Friday" to allow time for final discussions "with the three cities which could be excluded".