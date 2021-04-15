UHWI directed to conduct further review of Jalisa McGowan case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has been directed to provide a more detailed review of the case involving 17-year-old Jalisa McGowan, who died at the Andrews Memorial Hospital after she was refused medical assistance at the UHWI during an asthma attack.

The ministry said the hospital was also directed to implement corrective actions.

In a statement today, the ministry said Portfolio Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has instructed the board of the hospital to appoint an independent panel to lead a further review of the case and the implementation of corrective actions related to patient flow and treatment.

These directives follow reports submitted to the ministry from both hospitals, which it said revealed a need for interventions to improve patient flow and to ensure prompt recognition and treatment of patients with severe manifestations of illnesses.

The ministry said it awaits the completion of these actions in order to provide additional information to the public.

The ministry also expressed deep regret at McGowan's passing.