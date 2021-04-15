UHWI directed to conduct further review of Jalisa McGowan case

UHWI directed to conduct further review of Jalisa McGowan caseThursday, April 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has been directed to provide a more detailed review of the case involving 17-year-old Jalisa McGowan, who died at the Andrews Memorial Hospital after she was refused medical assistance at the UHWI during an asthma attack.
The ministry said the hospital was also directed to implement corrective actions.
In a statement today, the ministry said Portfolio Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has instructed the board of the hospital to appoint an independent panel to lead a further review of the case and the implementation of corrective actions related to patient flow and treatment.
These directives follow reports submitted to the ministry from both hospitals, which it said revealed a need for interventions to improve patient flow and to ensure prompt recognition and treatment of patients with severe manifestations of illnesses.
The ministry said it awaits the completion of these actions in order to provide additional information to the public.
The ministry also expressed deep regret at McGowan's passing.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy