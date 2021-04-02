UHWI gets over $1m for high-flow oxygen system

UHWI gets over $1m for high-flow oxygen systemFriday, April 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) received over $1 million towards the purchase of a high-flow oxygen system that will assist it with meeting increased patient demand for oxygen.
The funds were donated by The Jamaica National Group, Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB), Carlong Publishers and ARC Manufacturing.
The donation comes as the country's hospitals grapple with an increased demand for oxygen, due significantly to the high number of people seeking treatment for COVID-19 in health facilities.
In response to the donation, Dr Carl Bruce, Medical Chief of Staff of the UHWI, expressed thanks on behalf of the hospital and commended the companies for responding to a need of the hospital, noting that the gift will certainly help to save lives.
Up to Thursday, April 1, there were 426 people in hospital seeking treatment for the infectious and deadly respiratory disease.
