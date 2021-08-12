UHWI says more than 96% of its COVID patients unvaccinated

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is urging Jamaicans to get vaccinated, noting that more than 96 per cent of its COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated as it has reached its capacity for treating people suffering from the respiratory illness.

In a statement Thursday, the hospital said despite having made adjustments to accommodate additional confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients, it is still at capacity.

''These adjustments have, however, impacted our care for patients with other types of illnesses and we are therefore restricted in providing regular healthcare and services,'' the statement read.

''Due to the constraints, we have reduced our elective and non-emergency procedures to 50 per cent of the usual numbers,'' it added.

The hospital noted that as at 11am Thursday, 96.1 per cent of COVID-19 positive patients at the UHWI were unvaccinated and the remaining 3.9 per cent received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

''Therefore, we are urging the public to get fully vaccinated. Vaccines continue to be administered at the vaccination centre at the Ring Road, Hospitality Hall, Mondays to Fridays, 9 am to 3 pm, with or without an appointment,'' it said.

The hospital also appealed to members of the public, between the ages of 18 and 60 years, who have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the last 28 days to donate plasma to assist critically ill COVID patients. Please call the UHWI at 876 -977-2327 or email plasmasupport@uhwi.gov.jm