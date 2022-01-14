UHWI says patients should expect delays due to rising COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Patients visiting the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) should expect delays due to an increased number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalisation within the facility.

According to a release from the institution, the COVID areas within the hospital's Emergency Medicine Division, including the Field Hospital, are at maximum capacity and 10 per cent of the medical staff are out sick due to the virus.

In light of this development, the UHWI says they are, “reminding the public to adhere to the protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19” and is appealing to individuals who have recovered from the virus to donate convalescent plasma to help treat other COVID-19 patients. Interested individuals may call 876-828-0933 or email plasmasupport@uhwi.gov.jm for more information.

Jamaica on Thursday recorded 1, 262 new cases of COVID-19 and three more virus related deaths. The island's positivity rate now stands at 68.6 per cent as the Omicron variant continues to spread globally. There are currently 12,587 confirmed active cases on the island.