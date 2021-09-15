UIC demands resignation of all MPS, plans to March on Gordon House

The United Independents' Congress (UIC) says plans are in place to march on Gordon House on September 22 and demand the resignation of all 63 members of parliament.

The march is set to take place at 9 am.

In a post on their official Facebook page, the UIC says the Andrew Holness-led Government has continuously ignored its call to meet with all sectors of society to create a non-partisan way forward, not just out of this pandemic, but also out of the “epidemics of crime, child abuse and poverty.”

According to the party's president, Joseph Patterson, the Government has instead “opted to escalate to threatening us with mandates to force upon us what they claim to be similar to seat belts and our childhood vaccines.”

“We will not have it. All medical and natural health interventions must be made available to the Jamaican people and it is time that they stop restricting them. Our local medical experts have also spoken, but Andrew Holness has refused to listen.”

Additionally, UIC is requesting that the Jamaica Defense Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force not arrest or interefere with what he says will be a peaceful demonstration.

Patterson is also demanding that Holness cancel the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) to show respect for the sovereignty of every citizen.

The UIC is calling for an end all DRMA-related restrictions on pharmaceutical imports so that people can choose their medical options.

He has also called on Governor General Sir Patrick Allen to resign after immediately dissolving parliament, and triggering a referendum-based general election.

“The longer we have the two colonial parties in office, the more dangerous it will become to live, visit or retire to Jamaica. We must act now to bring their 77 years of terror to an end. It is no secret that they are both in various ways associated with criminals and thus cannot truly create the safe, clean and orderly society we need to prosper as a people.”