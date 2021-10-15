UIC gives businesses until 5:00 pm today to state position on COVID jab

UIC gives businesses until 5:00 pm today to state position on COVID jabFriday, October 15, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica’s third political party, the United Independents’ Congress,(UIC) wants businesses to say by 5:00 pm today, whether they will implement restricted movements and services to the unvaccinated.
In a flyer being distributed on social media, the party warned financial institutions, supermarket chains, hardware stores, restaurants and service providers that 85 per cent of Jamaicans, locally and abroad, will boycott these businesses if this is not done.
UIC president, Joseph Patterson, said one of the aims of the move is to see which companies are willing to free Jamaica from “medical apartheid”. He said any business seeking to restrict Jamaicans then Jamaicans will restrict them and anyone who encourages everyone, then everyone will work with them.
“We are planning to generate a list at 5 am on Sunday, October 17, of the companies that we will be instructing Jamaicans to boycott,” the party said. “Please indicate on your social media posts and other public-facing communication channels the words ALL ARE WELCOME if you wish to be excluded from that list.”
The group said the boycott will start on Heroes’ Day on Monday, adding that members of the Diaspora have indicated a keen interest in the banks and their positions.
