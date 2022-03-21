UIC plans 'unity' walk for downtown, cops say it is not permitted

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's third political party, the United Independents' Congress has organised a walk set for downtown Kingston Tuesday morning.

The Joseph Patterson-led party last year organised a march on Gordon House that resulted in a confrontation with the police. The protestors took to the streets for the planned march despite the police warning that the activity would have been in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). Patterson was arrested in that march.

READ: Protestors cry foul after arrest of UIC president, others

But in a notice yesterday, Patterson asked others to join his party in its 'One Jamaica Walk'.

“I have three words for you this morning. They are unity, liberty and health! Tomorrow we walk for unity, liberty, and healthy society because we know the value of these three little words,” Patterson said in the notice.

The walk, scheduled for 9am at the Ward Theatre downtown, is aimed at “uniting the nation.”

When quizzed as to whether the police gave permission for the walk, Patterson said, “The organisers have done the necessary preparation”.

But Superintendent Beresford Williams, head of the Kingston Central Police Division, said no request for any walk or protest has been received and as such none has been given.

“Whether walk or march, we have not received any such application to do any such demonstration. We are not aware of it,” Superintendent Williams told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Following Patterson's arrest in last September's march, scores of disgruntled protestors marched toward the Kingston Central Police Division headquarters demanding that he be released.

The UIC was registered as a political party on December 7, 2019.