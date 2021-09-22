WATCH: UIC protestors clash with police

WATCH: UIC protestors clash with policeWednesday, September 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Several persons were arrested Wednesday as members of the United Independents' Congress (UIC) took to the streets of downtown Kingston to protest mandatory vaccination, despite the police warning that the activity would be in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
Scores of UIC members clashed with law enforcement officers as they marched from St William Grant Park to Gordon House in the nation's capital.
Several of them were observed being arrested by the cops as angry onlookers demanded their release.
The DRMA prohibits large groups of people from gathering for any purpose to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is ravaging the island.
The UIC is also demanding that all 63 Members of Parliament resign.
- CANDICE Haughton
