UK-born actor claims he is facing deportation to Jamaica

UK-born actor claims he is facing deportation to JamaicaThursday, May 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man born in London to a Jamaican mother, who did not have UK citizenship at the time, has made claims that he is facing deportation to Jamaica, just days after the UK's Home Office opened visa pathways for winners of awards.
According to a City A.M. article today, 33-year-old Ace Ruele Aristotles was given the indefinite Leave to Remain after he was born in the country's capital, however, it has since been downgraded to temporary. This means that it must be renewed every 30 months which costs Aristotles £2,389 each time.
“Why should I pay every 30 months for limited leave to remain in the country I was born in and, if I don't, be faced with removal? I didn't immigrate from another country, I can't go anywhere else,” The Independent quoted him as saying.
But the City A.M. report noted a statement released this morning from the Home Office pointing out that Aristotles' Indefinite Leave to Remain was revoked as a result of criminality.
“He was subsequently granted Limited Leave to Remain which enables him to stay and work in the UK. It is incorrect to report that he is facing deportation.”
Aristotles, who is an actor, has played roles in Eastenders, The Legend of Tarzan and New Blood. He has three children in the UK and has only visited Jamaica twice in his lifetime as a child, the news report claims.
In 2008, he was convicted of offences including robbery and served three years in jail, followed by five months in an immigration detention centre where he successfully challenged deportation, the report said.
“I feel like I am being punished twice for a mistake I made years ago.
“I take responsibility for my actions but, at the end of the day, I've served my time, have never reoffended and I'm not a threat to society,” the actor was quoted as saying.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy