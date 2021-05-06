UK-born actor claims he is facing deportation to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man born in London to a Jamaican mother, who did not have UK citizenship at the time, has made claims that he is facing deportation to Jamaica, just days after the UK's Home Office opened visa pathways for winners of awards.

According to a City A.M. article today, 33-year-old Ace Ruele Aristotles was given the indefinite Leave to Remain after he was born in the country's capital, however, it has since been downgraded to temporary. This means that it must be renewed every 30 months which costs Aristotles £2,389 each time.

“Why should I pay every 30 months for limited leave to remain in the country I was born in and, if I don't, be faced with removal? I didn't immigrate from another country, I can't go anywhere else,” The Independent quoted him as saying.

But the City A.M. report noted a statement released this morning from the Home Office pointing out that Aristotles' Indefinite Leave to Remain was revoked as a result of criminality.

“He was subsequently granted Limited Leave to Remain which enables him to stay and work in the UK. It is incorrect to report that he is facing deportation.”

Aristotles, who is an actor, has played roles in Eastenders, The Legend of Tarzan and New Blood. He has three children in the UK and has only visited Jamaica twice in his lifetime as a child, the news report claims.

In 2008, he was convicted of offences including robbery and served three years in jail, followed by five months in an immigration detention centre where he successfully challenged deportation, the report said.

“I feel like I am being punished twice for a mistake I made years ago.

“I take responsibility for my actions but, at the end of the day, I've served my time, have never reoffended and I'm not a threat to society,” the actor was quoted as saying.